Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Bopanna-Ebden advance to quarterfinals of Paris masters

Bopanna and Ebden won 91 per cent of their first serve and hit four aces in the course of the match.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 06:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 06:14 IST
Sports NewsTennisRohan BopannaMatthew Ebden

Follow us on :

Follow Us