Champion Gauff makes early exit from US Open, Zverev into last eight

New York: Coco Gauff's US Open title defence ended in a 6-3 4-6 6-3 loss to fellow American Emma Navarro in the fourth round on Sunday, the reigning women's champion becoming the latest big name to make an early exit at Flushing Meadows this year.

Gauff had been looking to avenge her fourth-round loss at this year's Wimbledon, but Navarro stunned the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with an aggressive all-round display to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Third seed Gauff fought her way back into the match after going a set down but ultimately 19 doubles faults and 60 unforced errors meant her first defence of a Grand Slam title was destined to end in disappointment.

"Mentally and emotionally, I gave it my all," said 20-year-old Gauff, who will now drop out of the top five in the world rankings.

"Of course, there were things execution-wise, obviously I wish I could serve better. I think if I would have done that, it would have been a different story for me. But Emma played really well. She did everything well, I thought."

In men's action, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe all marched into the quarterfinals in the bottom half of the draw which was left wide open after the third-round exit of four-times champion Novak Djokovic.