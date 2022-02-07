Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies making sexual assault accusation

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai told French newspaper L'Equipe in an interview that she never accused anyone of sexual assault, and that she had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim.
The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Speak Out: February 6, 2022
DH Deciphers | Why is India launching digital rupee?
Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
Not everyone is male or female
When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da
Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'
DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf
Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II