Commanding Barbora Krejcikova wins Prague Open title

Commanding Barbora Krejcikova wins Prague Open title

Krejcikova, the world number 13, beat 78th-ranked Martincova 6-2, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes on Prague's hardcourt

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jul 18 2021, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 21:12 ist
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Credit: AP File Photo

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Martincova in the Prague Open final on Sunday to collect a third title in four tournaments.

Krejcikova, the world number 13, beat 78th-ranked Martincova 6-2, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes on Prague's hardcourt.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova won in Strasbourg in May and at Roland Garros in June before losing in the last 16 at Wimbledon to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

She rediscovered winning form in Prague, taking her tally to 20 wins from the last 21 matches.

"I'm really happy it ended up like this," Krejcikova said.

"Tereza is playing great tennis these days, and it wasn't as clear as it looks," she added.

Playing her maiden WTA final, Martincova was more aggressive early in the match, but her resolve did not last long as Krejcikova broke her for a 3-2 lead.

Krejcikova's varied game based on a solid serve and forehand largely restricted Martincova to the baseline as she took the first set with relative ease.

Martincova crumbled and Krejcikova, the tournament's second seed, cruised through the second set to win it to love.

On Monday, Krejcikova is leaving for the Tokyo Games where she will play the singles as well as doubles with Katerina Siniakova, with whom she has won three Grand Slam doubles titles, including this year's French Open.

"I think it was a good preparation for the Olympics," said Krejcikova.

"Now I have to get there and get used to the time change, and then all I have to do is to go and fight."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prague Open
Barbora Krejcikova
Tennis
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 