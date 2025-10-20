<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. While it may be seen as a contest between the National Democratic alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the emergence of Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has forced political pundits to rework their calculations.</p><p><br>Now, with just a few days remaining for the elections, let us understand the cirumstances under which a recounting of votes is necessary.</p>.<p><strong>When does a recount happen and how is it done?</strong></p><ul><li><p>Before the result of the elections is formally declared, a candidate is allowed to demand a recount of votes. However, the request for the second counting of votes, which is to determine the accuracy of an initial count by the polling agents, has to be made in writing along with strong reasons.</p> </li><li><p>According to Rule 63 of the Conduct of Election Rules, after the completion of the counting, the Returning Officer shall record in the result sheet in Form 20 the total number of votes polled and announce the same. After the announcement, a candidate or, in his absence, his election agent or any of his counting agents may apply for a recount either wholly or in part.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>In case an application for a recount is received, the Returning Officer has the authority to decide either to allow the application in whole or in part or even reject it if it appears to be "frivolous or unreasonable".</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>If the Returning Officer decides to allow a recount of the votes either wholly or in part, he shall do the recounting in accordance with the applicable rules. After the recount, in case of any changes, the result sheet in Form 20 has to be amended to the extent necessary.</p></li></ul>