Djokovic able to play US Open after vax policy change

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against Covid-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2023, 10:16 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 10:37 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the US Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against Covid-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the US Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Tennis
Novak Djokovic
US Open

Related videos

What's Brewing

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

 