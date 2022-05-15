Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win 6th Italian Open title

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to claim sixth Italian Open title

Sunday's clash was a rematch of the pair's final at last year's French Open final but had little of the drama of that five-set thriller eventually won by the Serb in Paris

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • May 15 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 22:15 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) in Rome.

World number one Djokovic saw off Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to claim the last major tournament before Roland Garros gets underway later this month.

The 34-year-old won his first tournament of the season and confirmed his return to form after an opening few months of the season dominated by the Covid-19 vaccination controversy.

Sunday's clash was a rematch of the pair's final at last year's French Open final but had little of the drama of that five-set thriller eventually won by the Serb in Paris.

Djokovic had already ensured he will be world number one for a record-extending 370th week and claimed his 1,000th career victory, against Casper Ruud, on Saturday night to reach the final.

And he made surprisingly short work of Greece's Tsitsipas, who had also reached the semi-finals of last week's tournament in Madrid and still leads the men's tour for wins this season.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title

Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title

PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph

PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid

84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid

Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration

Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration

Sizing up the big bad bridal wear market

Sizing up the big bad bridal wear market

Jumping the fence: Parkour's popularity grows in Bengaluru

Jumping the fence: Parkour's popularity grows in Bengaluru

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

 