Djokovic wins his first match of 2022 in Dubai

Djokovic wins his first match of 2022 in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he's won five times

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Feb 22 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 11:55 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, February 21, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships here.

Djokovic couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he's won five times.

Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wild card couldn't convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second on Monday.

Also read: After Australian furore, Djokovic starts his season in Dubai

“I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months,” Djokovic said on court.

"Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that (in my) first match after a while.”

He next faces Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur.

Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017. He beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 after nearly three hours. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Dubai
Tennis
sports

What's Brewing

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 