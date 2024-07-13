Finals of all events of Wimbledon: When and where to watch

A rematch of the 2023 men's singles final of the Wimbledon Open is upon us as Novak Djokovic is set to take on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz once again.

Tonight, tennis fans will witness the finals of both the men's and women's doubles, as well as of the women's singles events.

The Wimbledon women's singles final between Italy's 7th seed Jasmine Paolini and 31st seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova takes place at the All England Club on Saturday (July 13) at 6:30 pm IST.

In the men's doubles final, Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson will be taking on Finland's Harri Heliövaara and Britain's Henry Patten. The match is scheduled for 7:45 pm IST today.