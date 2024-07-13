Finals of all events of Wimbledon: When and where to watch

A rematch of the 2023 men's singles final of the Wimbledon Open is upon us as Novak Djokovic is set to take on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz once again.
Tonight, tennis fans will witness the finals of both the men's and women's doubles, as well as of the women's singles events.
The Wimbledon women's singles final between Italy's 7th seed Jasmine Paolini and 31st seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova takes place at the All England Club on Saturday (July 13) at 6:30 pm IST.
In the men's doubles final, Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson will be taking on Finland's Harri Heliövaara and Britain's Henry Patten. The match is scheduled for 7:45 pm IST today.
The women's doubles is also scheduled for tonight at 9:05 pm IST. Here, Taylor Townsend of the USA and Kateřina Siniaková of Czechia will clash against Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand.
Sunday, July 14, will witness the epic clash at the Wimbledon Centre Court between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and a legend of the game, Novak Djokovic. However, the timing of the match is unconfirmed as of yet.
If the Serbian superstar wins this match, he will equal Roger Federer's count of Wimbledon men's singles final triumphs. He will also win his 25th Grand Slam if things go his way.
Sunday will also witness the mixed doubles final after it was shifted from Thursday due to inclement weather. In this match, the time for which is undecided as yet, Mexico's Santiago González and Giuliana Olmos will take on Poland's Jan Zieliński and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.
When and where to watch the Wimbledon finals
All Wimbledon matches can be watched on Star Sports channels in India. Hotstar will be streaming the matches live.
Britain's Kate is set to attend Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will attend the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, her office said on Saturday, set to mark her second public appearance since surgery six months ago revealed the presence of cancer.
The 42-year old princess, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, is an avid tennis fan and is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Wimbledon, which hosts the annual tennis championships.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 13 July 2024, 11:10 IST