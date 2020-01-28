Great escape! Roger Federer saves seven match points to win

Great escape! Federer saves seven match points to win

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 28 2020, 13:57pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 13:57pm ist
Roger Federer reacts after wining his match against Tennys Sandgren. (Reuters photo)

Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career Tuesday, saving seven match points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

