<p>Bengaluru: After grinding it out with 30-35 weeks of unforgiving professional tennis this season, the best of Indian women's tennis will join forces under the tri-colour as they take on favourites the Netherlands and Slovenia in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs here from November 14-16.</p>.<p>Stakes are as high as they could get as India, who made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, will be aiming for a berth in the 2026 season qualifiers. The new format made it a three-team affair while doing away with the two-team home-away ties. </p>.<p>Each team will play two singles and a doubles tie (if needed) against each of their opponents. What makes it further trickier is that only the group winner progresses, while the remaining two will compete in continent-wise Group I next year. </p>.<p>Being picked as the hosts of Group G, India will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage of the 7,000-plus-capacity SM Krishna Stadium. However, facing the two experienced outfits, the question that lingers in mind is do the Indians have enough fuel left in their tank at the fag end of the season? </p>.<p>"Many of us may indeed have already peaked for the season while spending most of it on the road," said Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, the second-highest-ranked Indian. "But it's always exciting to end the season with Billie Jean because the fact that you are representing your country, adrenaline rush finds you."</p>.<p>The quintet of Sahaja Yamalapalli (world No. 309), Shrivalli (381), Riya Bhatia (468) and Ankita Raina (482) and Pratharna Thombare (doubles specialist), led by captain Vishal Uppal, will open their campaign against two-time finalists Netherlands on November 15. </p>.Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna announces retirement .<p>The Dutch have made their intention clear by sending their best for the event, including world No. 87 Suzan Lamens and have covered their bases for the possible doubles ties too by including 41-year-old Elise Tamaela. Indians, however, are not willing to read too much into the rankings, irrespective of the fact that four Indians are in the top 500.</p>.<p>"The current ranking is not a true reflection of what Indian tennis players are capable of," said Riya. "That's because it's difficult for us to compete in Europe for ranking points (most of the WTA events take place in Europe) due to the cost that comes with it. Playing in Bengaluru with the crowd backing us, expect to see some upsets."</p>.<p>Strategies and combinations in a team event like this take paramount importance as tweaking plans as per the strengths and weaknesses of your rivals has often done wonders. </p>.<p>India's long-standing captain Uppal has often been critical in this aspect as the number of matches won, followed by sets and games won, will play the tie-breaker if two or more teams have won the same number of ties. Ask Uppal, what's on his mind for the two ties, the captain is keeping his card close to his chest.</p>.<p>"We will have a better picture (of whom he wants to play) by Friday," said Uppal. "But I have to be bold and gutsy about whom I put on the court (for a tie) and make such a decision with conviction. It's still a team effort and we are going to leave everything out there and give our country something to feel proud about."</p>.<p>With home support and self-belief on their side, India will look to script an inspiring finish to a long season on their own turf.</p>