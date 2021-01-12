Isner says won't play Aus Open over Covid restrictions

John Isner says won't play Australian Open over Covid-19 restrictions

35-year old Isner opted to back out as he did not want to be away from his family for so long

AFP
AFP, Miami,
  • Jan 12 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 14:49 ist
John Isner of the United States serves to Sebastian Korda of the United States during the Quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open. Credit: AFP Photo

American John Isner, ranked 25th in the world, said Monday he won't play the Australian Open because of Covid-19 restrictions at tennis's first Grand Slam of 2021.

"At this stage in my career and in my life, I've always had visions of being able to travel with my family. And of course, that wouldn't be the case for Australia this year," Isner said after falling to fellow American Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

Australian Open organizers have instituted strict quarantine requirements for players who want to compete in the tournament beginning February 8.

Read | Strict quarantine awaits top global tennis stars in Australia

"I get it," Isner added in comments that were posted on the Tennis.com website. "It really was just a situation where I didn't want to be away from my family for that long. So, I've decided to stay home."

The 35-year-old father of two said he didn't yet know just what 2021 will hold for him.

"I have a super-long break right now, that's for sure," said Isner, who added he only made his decision to skip the Australian Open on Sunday night.

"It wasn't an easy decision at all," he said. "I thought long and hard about it. But I feel comfortable with my decision right now and looking forward to getting home."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

John Isner
Australian Open
COVID-19
Australia
United States
Delray Beach Open

What's Brewing

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 