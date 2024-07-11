Lorenzo Musetti beats Taylor Fritz to reach maiden grand slam semi-final at Wimbledon

London: Lorenzo Musetti saved some of his best tennis for the end as the Italian moved into his first Grand Slam semi-final by outlasting big-hitting American 13th seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 25th-seeded Italian's bid to join compatriot and world number one Jannik Sinner as a major champion this year faces a massive hurdle, however, as he faces seven-times All England Club champion Novak Djokovic in the last four.

"I don't realise yet what I've done. First of all I want to thank all the Italian crowd who are here to support us," Musetti said on court.

"We were joking about trying to play to the big stage at Wimbledon. I've never tried Court One and Centre Court. I played a fantastic match, because Taylor was in great shape.

"I'm really happy to be in my first semi-final here."

Musetti has beaten Djokovic once in six clashes and dragged the Serb to five sets in their most recent one at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old showed similar battling qualities against Fritz after going behind early in the match.