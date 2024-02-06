Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue, foot issue

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has pulled out of the Rotterdam Open due to fatigue and a right foot injury, the Russian world number three said.

The 27-year-old, who lost to Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the Australian Open final last month, spent a Grand Slam record 24 hours and 17 minutes on court at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev beat Sinner in the Rotterdam final last year.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of Rotterdam," the 2021 US Open champion said in a statement on Monday.