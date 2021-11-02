Nadal plans to return at Abu Dhabi exhibition next month

Nadal plans return at Abu Dhabi exhibition next month

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before playing the Australian Open"

Nadal will be eyeing for a men's record 21st major title at the Australian Open. Credit: AFP Photo

Rafael Nadal is aiming to return from injury at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next month before playing another tournament in his buildup to the Australian Open, the world number five said.

Nadal struggled with back issues at the start of this year and pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. He last competed in August at the Citi Open in Washington.

He announced ahead of the US Open that the injury to his left foot would rule him out for the rest of the year. Later on Monday, he said that he might return at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event, held between December 16-18.

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before playing the Australian Open. It is my goal and we are working hard to make it that way," Nadal said at a sponsor event in Paris.

"I don't know exactly when I'll be back, but I can say that my goal is to try to come back to Abu Dhabi in December, and then, of course, for the start of the new season in January.

He added that the injury in his foot needs to heal and that he is already training almost an hour and a half a day.

Nadal will be eyeing for a men's record 21st major title at the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 17.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has said no unvaccinated players would be permitted to play despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling local media they could compete but only after undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

