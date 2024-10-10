Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Nadal's place in tennis history etched in clay

The GOAT argument will run and run, but what cannot be disputed is that Nadal will always be the 'King of Clay'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 15:33 IST
sportsTennisGrand SlamRafael NadalATPRafa Nadal

Follow us on :

Follow Us