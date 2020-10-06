Nadia Podoroska enters women's French Open semi-finals

Nadia Podoroska enters women's French Open semi-finals

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 06 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 19:07 ist
Argentina's Nadia Podoroska celebrates after winning against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles quarter-final tennis match. Credit: AFP Photo

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

World number 131 Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam main draw match before the tournament and is the first Argentine woman to reach the last four of a major since Paola Suarez in Paris in 2004.

The 23-year-old Podoroska will play Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday's final.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

French Open
Tennis
Roland Garros
Elina Svitolina

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 