Djokovic knocked out of Monte Carlo by Evans in last 16

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Monte Carlo by Dan Evans in last 16

Djokovic produced an uncharacteristic 45 unforced errors against Evans

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 15 2021, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 21:34 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic leaves the court after his defeat in his third round singles match against Britain's Daniel Evans on day six of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament in Monaco on April 15, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the last 16 on Thursday following a shock 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans.

Djokovic, the Monte Carlo champion in 2013 and 2015, was broken five times by the 33rd-ranked Evans and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.

Read more: Djokovic silences Sinner on Monte Carlo return

Evans, who dumped out this month's Miami Open winner Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round, will play 11th seed David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

Goffin beat US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) earlier in the day.

An out-of-sorts Djokovic produced an uncharacteristic 45 unforced errors against Evans, who hadn't won a tour-level match on clay since April 2017 before this week.

"To be honest this has been one of the worst matches from my side I can recall in the last few years," said Djokovic.

"I felt awful on the court overall. Nothing worked. Just one of those days.

"It was just an awful performance. I can't take any positives away from this match. It definitely leaves a bitter feeling exiting the court this way."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Novak Djokovic
Dan Evans
Monte Carlos Masters
Tennis

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 