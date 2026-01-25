<p>Melbourne: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/novak-djokovic">Novak Djokovic </a>advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew with an abdominal injury on Sunday, a day before they were scheduled to face off at Melbourne Park.</p><p>Czech 16th seed Mensik came through a tight third-round clash against American, Ethan Quinn, with a 6-2 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win on Saturday, but the 20-year-old said he had been carrying an injury that prevented him from facing his mentor Djokovic.</p><p>Djokovic, the 10-times Australian Open champion, will now continue his quest for a record-extending Melbourne Park title and standalone 25th Grand Slam crown to break the tie with Margaret Court.</p>.Djokovic beats van de Zandschulp to make Australian Open fourth round.<p>"This is a tough one to write," Mensik said on Instagram.</p><p>"After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches.</p><p>"Now, it's time to recover properly."</p><p>"Even though I'm disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fans and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special."</p><p>Serb Djokovic was beaten by Mensik the last time the duo faced off, in the Miami Open final last year.</p><p>The fourth seed faces American, Taylor Fritz, or Italian, Lorenzoi Musetti, in the quarter-finals, with a potential clash against defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. </p>