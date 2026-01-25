Menu
Novak Djokovic through to Melbourne quarter-finals after Mensik pullout

Djokovic, the 10-times Australian Open champion, will now continue his quest ‌for a ‌record-extending Melbourne Park title and standalone 25th Grand Slam crown to break the ⁠tie with Margaret Court.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 10:26 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 10:26 IST
