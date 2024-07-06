Home
Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon mixed doubles, ending Murray's farewell

Raducanu and Murray were set to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo later on Court One.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 14:49 IST

London: Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles on Saturday due to stiffness in her wrist, with the withdrawal ensuring partner Andy Murray will not get another chance to feature on court in his farewell at the Grand Slam.

"Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist," Raducanu, who is into the singles fourth round, said via the Lawn Tennis Association's social media account.

"So therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care."

British great Murray, 37, received an emotional farewell after he and brother Jamie were beaten in the first round of the men's doubles on Thursday.

Published 06 July 2024, 14:49 IST
