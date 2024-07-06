Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon mixed doubles, ending Murray's farewell

London: Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles on Saturday due to stiffness in her wrist, with the withdrawal ensuring partner Andy Murray will not get another chance to feature on court in his farewell at the Grand Slam.

Raducanu and Murray were set to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo later on Court One.

"Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist," Raducanu, who is into the singles fourth round, said via the Lawn Tennis Association's social media account.