Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 18 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 15:46 ist
Rafael Nadal. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Top seed Rafael Nadal lost his second round match to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering an injury.

This is not the first time the 22-times Grand Slam champion has suffered a debilitating injury during a match at Melbourne Park.

Here's a list of matches where his injuries got the better of him:

2010 - Nadal was forced to withdraw from his quarter-final against Andy Murray while trailing the Briton 6-3 7-6 3-0. The knee injury kept Nadal out of competition for a month.

2011 - Nadal reached the quarter-finals, where he faced compatriot David Ferrer. Although clearly hampered by hamstring injury sustained early in the match, he played on and lost 6-4 6-2 6-3. He returned to action a month later.

Also Read | Cheers or boos? Novak Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

2014 - Nadal reached the final and faced Stanislas Wawrinka but suffered a back injury during the warm-up, which progressively worsened as the match wore on. He lost 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 and was out of competition for three weeks.

2018 - Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set from his quarter-final against Marin Cilic while trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 because of a hip injury, which kept him sidelined for more than two months.

2023 - Defending champion Nadal appeared to suffer a strain in his left hip in the second set of his second-round match against American Mackenzie McDonald. He battled on but ultimately bowed out in a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sports
Sports News
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Australian Open

What's Brewing

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

 