'Remarkable achievement': Reactions to Emma Raducanu winning US Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned US Open champion.

She is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

Here are some reactions to the win:

In a message to Raducanu, Queen Elizabeth said, "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

'I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.' Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKi pic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took it to Twitter to congratulate Emma Raducanu on her historic win.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted about Raducanu's win and congratulated her.

Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu on your #USOpen win - what a fantastic achievement! 🇬🇧 We are all so proud. Well done to @LeylahFernandez 🇨🇦 today too. An outstanding match between two inspiring young women - we can’t wait to see where you go next. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/54tE6WYbZW — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 11, 2021

"What a sensational match," said United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and congratulated her.

What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧 You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.#USOpen — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 11, 2021

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, talked about this historic match on his Twitter account too.

I suspect tonight is one of these sporting occasions that will be talked about for decades to come. Two great players who will no doubt dominate women’s tennis for years to come. But what a winner in @EmmaRaducanu #USOpen — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 11, 2021

On Emma Raducanu's win, 18-time Grand Slam single's winner Martina Navratilova said, "A star is born".

A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)

Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!#USOpen — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 11, 2021

Billie Jean King, the 12-time Grand Slam single's winner congratulated Raducanu and appreciated the crowd present there.

What a terrific display of competition & maturity from two exceptional players. It is wonderful to see this generation living our dream. I can’t remember a #USOpen with better crowd support. Thank you, NY, the greatest fans in the world. And congratulations, Emma! pic.twitter.com/fQcOMkV3wk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2021

Rod Laver, an 11-time Grand Slam winner, also congratulated Raducanu.

Well done Emma Raducanu, the first of many duels with Leylah Fernandez. I've no doubt many more majors await for both of you. Another historic moment at the #USOpen - congratulations🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 11, 2021

Former England Soccer International Gary Lineker congratulated Emma Raducanu on her 'staggering achievement'.

First time in my life I’ve ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on a truly staggering achievement. US Open winner at 18 without losing a set. Extraordinarily fabulous. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 11, 2021

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander on Eurosport said, "I have never heard a crowd in Grand Slam tennis being this loud, this appreciative of the players and the player responding. This was an epic of the US Open. It was a great comeback of the US Open, it was just an amazing two weeks."

Alex Corretja, former World No.2 and Eurosport Tennis Expert said, "I don't think we will see this again from a player from qualifiers, not losing games, sets, that's something superior Emma did very well. It's such great news for tennis, women's tennis and sports in general."

British actor Stephen Fry called it a 'glorious day' for both Emma Raducanu and Canadian Leylah Fernandez in his tweet.