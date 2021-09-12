Reactions to Emma Raducanu's historic US Open win

'Remarkable achievement': Reactions to Emma Raducanu winning US Open

Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 12 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 09:52 ist
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses with the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned US Open champion.

Here are some reactions to the win:

In a message to Raducanu, Queen Elizabeth said, "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took it to Twitter to congratulate Emma Raducanu on her historic win.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted about Raducanu's win and congratulated her.

"What a sensational match," said United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and congratulated her.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, talked about this historic match on his Twitter account too.

On Emma Raducanu's win, 18-time Grand Slam single's winner Martina Navratilova said, "A star is born".

Billie Jean King, the 12-time Grand Slam single's winner congratulated Raducanu and appreciated the crowd present there.

Rod Laver, an 11-time Grand Slam winner, also congratulated Raducanu.

Former England Soccer International Gary Lineker congratulated Emma Raducanu on her 'staggering achievement'.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander on Eurosport said, "I have never heard a crowd in Grand Slam tennis being this loud, this appreciative of the players and the player responding. This was an epic of the US Open. It was a great comeback of the US Open, it was just an amazing two weeks."

Alex Corretja, former World No.2 and Eurosport Tennis Expert said, "I don't think we will see this again from a player from qualifiers, not losing games, sets, that's something superior Emma did very well. It's such great news for tennis, women's tennis and sports in general."

British actor Stephen Fry called it a 'glorious day' for both Emma Raducanu and Canadian Leylah Fernandez in his tweet.

