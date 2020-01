Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok win WTA Hobart International doubles title.

Sania Mirza staged a winning comeback on the tennis court as she along with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok on Saturday won the Hobart International tournament.

