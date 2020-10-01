Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko both reach 3rd round at French Open

Kenin, Ostapenko both reach 3rd round at French Open

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Oct 01 2020, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 20:27 ist
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning her second round match against Romania's Ana Bogdan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Once Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got going, she kept going — right into the third round of the French Open.

The fourth-seeded American started slowly Thursday under a closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before pulling out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ana Bogdan.

"I knew I had to fight. She was playing well," Kenin said on court moments after the match ended.

"I just couldn't find my rhythm in the beginning."

She also nearly stumbled at the end, too.

Kenin held three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 but failed to convert them all.

In the next game, Kenin had to save three break points before finally winning on her fourth match point.

The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck, and another victory will equal her best performance at Roland Garros. She reached the fourth round last year in her second appearance at the tournament.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic followed on Chatrier, by which time the roof was open and sunshine was bathing the tournament's biggest stadium after days of miserable weather.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who won his only title at Roland Garros in 2016, began against Ricardas Berankis shortly before 3 p.m. By then, conditions were relatively warm, at least compared to the previous few days of rain and wind.

Earlier, former champion Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the third round when she beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

Even though there were late-morning blue skies for their match, the roof stayed closed over Chatrier.

Ostapenko won her only major title in 2017 at Roland Garros. The unseeded Latvian will next face either 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa.

Pliskova's twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion. She was facing 2016 winner Garbiñe Muguruza.

In other women's matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3. The seventh-seeded Kvitova reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2012.

Also, No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (6), 6-0, but Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise Roland Garros run ended when she lost to unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.

Other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the 17-year-old Tauson was the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989.

