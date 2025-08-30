<p>New York: Ben Shelton's U.S. Open campaign ended in tears on Friday after he withdrew mid-match with a shoulder injury he called the "worst pain" of his life, while milestone man Novak Djokovic battled through his own physical struggles to reach the fourth round.</p><p>Canadian Open champion Shelton was locked in an entertaining contest with Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the day's opening match on Louis Armstrong Stadium when his tournament suddenly unravelled.</p><p>"I just did something to my shoulder, I don't know what it is. I'm in a lot of pain," the American sixth seed told his father and coach Bryan during a medical timeout.</p><p>As left-hander Mannarino fought back to level the match at two sets all, a devastated Shelton wiped away tears before withdrawing ahead of the decider, leaving fans gasping at Louis Armstrong Stadium.</p><p>Shelton's compatriot 17th seed Frances Tiafoe lost 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) to big-serving German Jan-Lennard Struff at the Grandstand, while 10th seed Emma Navarro went down 4-6 6-4 6-4 to unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova in another upset.</p><p>As the younger generation nursed their wounds, 38-year-old Djokovic was making history under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.</p><p>The Serb recovered from a lower back problem to knock out Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3, eliminating the last remaining Briton in the men's draw and becoming the oldest man to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows since Jimmy Connors in 1991.</p><p>The four-time U.S. Open winner also surpassed Roger Federer to become the man with the most hardcourt victories at the majors with his 192nd win, inching closer to a record 25th Grand Slam title.</p><p>"I'm good, man. I'm as young as ever and strong as ever," said Djokovic after his battling victory.</p><p>Earlier in the day, 2021 champion Emma Raducanu fell 6-1 6-2 to Elena Rybakina at the same Louis Armstrong Stadium that witnessed Shelton's anguish, as British hopes in the women's draw ended with clinical efficiency from the Kazakh.</p>.Stefanos Tsitsipas upset by underarm serves as he slumps out of US Open.<p>Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz weathered his own injury scare, overcoming knee concerns to dismantle Italian Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0.</p><p>"It was just the game that he broke my serve, on the last point after the serve ... I just felt something in the knee," said Alcaraz, who took a precautionary medical timeout but allayed concerns with a devastating display.</p><p>"It was bothering me. But after five-six points it was gone. I was worried after that. That's why I asked for the physio. It was nothing serious, so just for precaution."</p><p>Defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka knocked out Leylah Fernandez 6-3 7-6(2) to erase the sting of her 2021 U.S. Open semi-final upset at the hands of the Canadian.</p><p>"I really wanted this revenge," three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said. "I'm very happy with the win."</p><p>Elsewhere in the women's draw, fourth seed Jessica Pegula progressed with a 6-1 7-5 victory over twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and was joined in the fourth round by former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova, who beat Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6(4) 6-1.</p><p>The last 16 will also feature unseeded American Taylor Townsend, who advanced with a 7-5 6-2 victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in another massive upset.</p><p>Shelton, despite his heartbreak, refused to wallow in self-pity when he faced the media.</p><p>"I've been pretty fortunate with my life: blessings, talents, a lot of things God's given me," he said.</p><p>"You won't hear me over here pouting about how bad things are with the summer that I've had, the things I've been able to do in this sport in a short amount of time and the people I got around me."</p><p>Fourth seed Taylor Fritz lifted some of the gloom with a gritty 7-6(3) 6-7(9) 6-4 6-4 victory over Switzerland's Jerome Kym in the last match at Ashe, becoming the only remaining American man in the last 16.</p><p>He may be joined in the next round by 14th-seed Tommy Paul, who faces Alexander Bublik on Saturday.</p>