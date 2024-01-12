Tennis should learn from what Gopi did to badminton: Sania

Another year, another Grand Slam and the Indian representation in one of tennis' most hallowed venues remains negligible, yet again.
Sure, there is something to cheer in Sumit Nagal coming through three qualifying rounds to enter the main draw in the men's singles of the Australian Open beginning Sunday, but the weight of expectations of an Indian going deep into the event falls on old horse Rohan Bopanna partnering Matthew Ebden in the men's doubles.
Former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, feels a solution could have been found only if the tennis in the country wasn't marred by plenty of issues from the grassroot to the top level.
“Indian players have to go train abroad if they want to get better. In the long run, this isn’t financially sustainable. So that shouldn’t be the case,” said Sania during an online media interaction organised by Sony Sports on Friday.
“We need to have a system where players don't have to look outside and instead practice and train here in the country, just like badminton. Look what (Pullela) Gopichand did to the sport. Now, any upcoming player who joins his academy will carry the hope of becoming a good player.”
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Gopichand (India’s chief national coach and also the vice-president of BAI) working together for the betterment of the sport is the kind of example tennis perhaps needs to look at and follow, felt Sania.
“But that requires two people to join hands. It can happen in tennis as well. Rohan (Bopanna), me and most former players have our own academies and do our bit for the sport in our own individual capacity. If the federation (AITA) is interested in collaborating with us for a bigger purpose then why not? Why would we (players) not want to help in a bigger way?
“We want to help tennis, nobody is sitting here not wanting to help. But the system has to be right as we can only do so much individually,” she added.
With a word of praise for Nagal playing his second Aus Open, the 37-year-old said that nobody in the Indian tennis community was surprised with his result and wished that the world no. 139 will have a good run.
“This is good for his confidence and ranking. Nagal has been vocal about his financial struggles. So, Slams are the place to make some money to support yourself throughout the year. Hope he wins a round or two.”
As for her friend and former mixed doubles partner Bopanna, the Hyderabadi said that the Kodava enters every tournament as a contender and it will be no different at the Melbourne Park.
