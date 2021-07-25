World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Tennis world no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

She was beaten in the first round by Sara Sorribes on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  Jul 25 2021, 10:22 ist
  updated: Jul 25 2021, 11:35 ist
Australian Tennis Player Ash Barty. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Australia's tennis world number one Ash Barty was beaten in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-3.

The Spaniard will next play either France's Fiona Ferro or Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after the biggest win of her career.

