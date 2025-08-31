Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
US Open: Bhambri and Venus cruise into next round, Bopanna and Kadhe exit

While Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus dominated their American opponents with a 6-0, 6-3 victory, Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe fell in the first round.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 04:31 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 04:31 IST
