Wimbledon 2024 | Novak Djokovic sees off Musetti for final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz

London: Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic produced some of his best tennis to outclass Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4 on Friday and reach a 10th Wimbledon final, where he will meet holder Carlos Alcaraz in a mouthwatering 2023 rematch.

With Centre Court still filling up following Alcaraz's 6-7(1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over fifth seed Daniil Medvedev a short while earlier, second seed Djokovic broke after a breathtaking 26-shot rally in the sixth game of the opening set.

The 37-year-old raised his arms and demanded more from the crowd, but that only spurred Musetti into action as the 22-year-old broke back for 4-5 with a bullet forehand - only to gift the set to his opponent after a shaky service game.