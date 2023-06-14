Wimbledon prize money increased to record 44.7 mn pounds

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record 44.7 million pounds ($56.52 million) for the Championships this year, an 11.2 per cent increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday.
Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received 2.35 million pounds and 1.175 million pounds, respectively.
The prize money for winners fell to 1.7 million pounds in 2021 before it was increased to 2 million pounds last year.
Also Read | Nick Kyrgios was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after Wimbledon loss in 2019
The qualifying competition prize fund has also received a 14.5 per cent increase from last year while any player losing a first-round match is assured of at least 55,000 pounds -- an increase of 10 per cent on 2022.
"We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at the Championships this year, with double-digit increases across the majority of events," said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt.
"Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (Covid-19) pandemic whilst... providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."
The grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 3-16.
