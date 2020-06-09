The Lead: Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal on lockdown and the sport

The Lead: Achanta Sharath Kamal on lockdown & the sport

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 07:18 ist
Achanta Sharath Kamal. Credit: AFP Photo

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today’s episode, Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal speaks to DH’s Sidney Kiran about the sport, lockdown and his career.

