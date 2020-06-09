The Lead: Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal on lockdown and the sport

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today’s episode, Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal speaks to DH’s Sidney Kiran about the sport, lockdown and his career.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch up show From the Newsroom everyday at 6 pm.