This is the best Ducati so far for sure: Jack Miller

Factory Ducati rider Jack Miller is a thrilled man after winning the MotoGP race at Le Mans (France) on Sunday. And he feels the machine had contributed.

“I think this is the best Ducati so far for sure. I think they are finally getting the fruits of their labour. It has taken a lot of years to get where it is. I am happy for them, proud to be working for them and to be giving them these results," the Australian said in the post-race press conference.

Miller clinched the win despite two long lap penalties in the fifth race of the 2021 MotoGP season. Frenchmen Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha MotoGP) finished second and third respectively.

Quartararo thus took over the reins of the world riders’ championship. Miller, after his second consecutive victory, is fourth spot in the championship.

Quartararo is on 80 points, while Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) is on 79, Zarco is on 68 and Miller on 64, setting the stage for a tight fight in the upcoming races.

The race took place in rainy and treacherous conditions that saw several riders, including multiple-time world champion from Honda MotoGP Marc Marquez, crashing twice and bowing out of the race. Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Alex Rins and reigning world champion Joan Mir (both Suzuki) also crashed out. Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro and Lorenzo Savadori retired from the race due to technical problems in their bikes.

Miller added: “Apart from the dry conditions, wet conditions, the wind played a big factor in that as well. It was a long race. I thought, ‘it’s going to be dry’ and Maverick (Vinales) was in front of me. Then it started drizzling a bit. Then, I passed Maverick and he passed me back. Later, it was actually a wall of rain.

“Then came the double long lap penalty and I did not believe it at that time. The second penalty was a bit quicker. I did not lose that much time. I was able to recover and ride around the front by myself,” he said.

Zarco summarised his race by saying: “It was a bad start and I also had to avoid Franco (Morbidelli). I went wide at the first corner and I really lost too many positions. No one was stopping and I stayed back in the game. The first target was to get the bike to the pit lane without any crash. Then I got out on the track with rain tyres in the fifth position. There was a lot of rain and wind. I thought I lost too many seconds in the four laps on medium tyres.

“I am pretty happy to be second. Because when the track was getting dry and the rear tyre was getting more and more comfortable to use, it was nice on the bike. Jack was far away. I thought I can win maybe but like I said there was not enough time and I am pleased with the 20 points,” he added.

Quartararo was pleased as well: “The first lap was good and with the holeshot device I was going so wide that I thought I was not going to turn. Maverick (Vinales) passed me on the inside. But it was starting to rain and Jack caught up with Maverick so fast. But arriving at Turn 9, there was proper rain. But I am pleased about my first podium in the wet in MotoGP. It is a good one and good to do it in the French MotoGP.”