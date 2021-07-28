Tokyo Olympics live: India to tackle hockey, badminton on Day 5

Romania wins women's double sculls gold, France takes men's crown
The first two rowing medal races of the Tokyo Games delivered thrills on Wednesday as Romania's Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in the women's double sculls while Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias of France triumphed in the men's event, both with Olympic-best times. - Reuters.
Biles supported by US gymnasts, other athletes, celebs
US Olympic star Simone Biles received support from fellow gymnasts, other athletes and celebrities after pulling out of the women's team event at Tokyo over mental health concerns.
Chirag-Satwik win but couldn't qualify for knockout
Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious against the England pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match but still missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, here on Tuesday.
Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing's Olympic debut
After a series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing's historic Olympic debut, two of the sport's most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals.
Horigome, Nishiya confirmed for skateboarding Tour
Olympic champions Yuto Horigome and Momiji Nishiya of Japan will headline the roster of elite skateboarders competing on the 2021 Championship Tour, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) said on Tuesday.
Bermuda's first Olympic gold 'just unbelievable': Flora Duffy's parents
The delivery of Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal on Tuesday by triathlete Flora Duffy is a victory shared by the whole island, her parents told AFP.
