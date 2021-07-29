Tokyo Olympics live: Golf, hockey on Team India's agenda for Day 6
Tokyo Olympics live: Golf, hockey on Team India's agenda for Day 6
updated: Jul 29 2021, 05:14 ist
India managed to keep its medal hopes alive on Day 5 with Deepika Kumari defeating Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4. Today, the Indian athletes will be tackling golf, hockey, badminton and more. Stay tuned for live updates.
05:14
Caeleb Dressel targets second swimming Olympic gold
American swimmer Caeleb Dressel seeks a second gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Thursday as he pursues his quest for Olympic greatness while the absence of Simone Biles will be keenly felt in the women's all-around gymnastics event.
How Olympic tracking systems capture athletic performances
This year’s Olympic Games may be closed to most spectators because of Covid-19, but the eyes of the world are still on the athletes thanks to dozens of cameras recording every leap, dive and flip. Among all that broadcasting equipment, track-and-field competitors might notice five extra cameras—the first step in a detailed 3-D tracking system that supplies spectators with near-instantaneous insights into each step of a race or handoff of a baton.
Caeleb Dressel targets second swimming Olympic gold
American swimmer Caeleb Dressel seeks a second gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Thursday as he pursues his quest for Olympic greatness while the absence of Simone Biles will be keenly felt in the women's all-around gymnastics event.
Read more
Venezuelan Paralympic athletes dream of winning medals in Tokyo
Jose Gregorio Montilla began swimming when he was seven years old to help him recover from operations to treat a joint condition called arthrogryposis.
Now, the 20-year-old Venezuelan journalism student hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which begin on Aug. 24.
Read more
How Olympic tracking systems capture athletic performances
This year’s Olympic Games may be closed to most spectators because of Covid-19, but the eyes of the world are still on the athletes thanks to dozens of cameras recording every leap, dive and flip. Among all that broadcasting equipment, track-and-field competitors might notice five extra cameras—the first step in a detailed 3-D tracking system that supplies spectators with near-instantaneous insights into each step of a race or handoff of a baton.
Read more
Brothers face off against each other at Tokyo Games
Playing against his younger brother at the Olympic hockey tournament is not something New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward had thought would ever happen.
Read more
Team India's schedule at Tokyo Olympics for today