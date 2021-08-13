Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators: Report

Organisers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug. 24

  Aug 13 2021
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 07:16 ist
Paralympic venues in Shizuoka, central Japan, will limit spectators to under 5,000 people. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as Japan's capital remains under emergency lockdown amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections, local media reported on Friday.

Organisers agreed late on Thursday to limit spectators at the Paralympic events, set to begin on Aug. 24, similar to the Olympic Games which finished on Aug. 8 and was held mostly without spectators, the Yomiuri reported, citing Games sources.

Paralympic venues in Shizuoka, central Japan, will limit spectators to under 5,000 people, the newspaper said. Organisers are still considering inviting school children to events, it said. 

