'True heroes at Tokyo Games will be medical workers'

True heroes at Tokyo 2020 will be medical workers, says pilot from 1964 Games

As a part of the Japan air force's aerobatic demonstration squadron, Nishimura drew the Games' symbol nearly 6 decades ago

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 02 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 14:23 ist
The government plans for Blue Impulse to fly again on the opening day of the Summer Games this year. Credit: Reuters Photo

A national hero in Japan who drew the Olympic rings with precision in the sky to mark the start of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics said today's heroes are medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

As a member of the Japanese air force's aerobatic demonstration squadron, Blue Impulse, Katsushige Nishimura and four others drew the Games' symbol in a clear, autumn sky nearly six decades ago.

For many in Japan, that was one of the most memorable moments from the sporting event held to show the world the country's recovery from the ashes of World War Two.

Read more: No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

The government plans for Blue Impulse to fly again on the opening day of the Summer Games this year and draw the rings over the capital. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled to start on July 23.

"First and foremost, I would like to cheer and show our appreciation for medical workers," Nishimura, 84, told Reuters. "It's great if athletes will take part in the Games remembering that they can compete thanks to those medical workers."

He recalled how in exercise flights in the run-up to the 1964 Olympics, he and fellow Blue Impulse pilots struggled to draw satisfactory rings.

"It was especially a mess at the beginning. We could not form perfect circles, some circles were bigger than others, and the five rings were not interlocking," Nishimura said.

That struggle, he said, made the success at the opening ceremony even more delightful.

"I took my plane higher (after drawing the circle) and saw people in the national stadium looking upward. I saw them through the very rings we just created. That was a stirring moment," Nishimura said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Games
Olympics
Japan
Tokyo

What's Brewing

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 