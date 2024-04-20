Vinesh, Reetika, Anshu secure Paris Olympics quotas for India

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Making a strong comeback to international arena after leading a prolonged protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, celebrated Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat locked Paris Olympics quota in women's 50kg category with a strong show at the Asian Olympic Qualifier, here Saturday.

Also punching their tickets to the Paris Olympics were Anshu Malik (57kg) and U23 world champion Reetika (76kg), who also reached the final of the tournament with solid performances.

India now have secured four quota places for the Paris Games as Antim Panghal had earned a quota in the 53kg category with her bronze medal winning show at the World Championships last year.

It will be interesting to see if WFI lets the quota winners represent India or hold a final selection trial to pick the national wrestling team.

In the Tokyo Games, India had fielded a strong seven-wrestler team that had four women -- Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh (53kg), Anshu (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg).