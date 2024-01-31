Vishnu Sarvanan qualifies for Paris Olympics in sailing

Adelaide (Australia): Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Sarvanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics as he made the cut for the Paris Games at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

A Subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node, the 24-year-old secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Games by finishing 26th out of 152 participants in ILCA-7 World Championship here. He thus becomes the first Indian sailor to make the cut for Paris 2024.