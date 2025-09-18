Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

World Athletics Championships 2025: Sachin Yadav saves India the blushes by finishing fourth in javelin throw

Sachin's best throw of 86.27M, which came in the very first attempt, was a personal best performance.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 12:34 IST
Sports NewsJavelin throwWorld ChampionshipsWorld Athletics Championships

Follow us on :

Follow Us