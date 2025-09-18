<p>On a day when champion Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his title, Sachin Yadav saved India the blushes by finishing a creditable fourth in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-athletics-championships">World Athletics Championships </a>in Tokyo.</p><p>Sachin logged a personal best (PB) performance of 86.25 to finish fourth at the Japan National Stadium.</p>.World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Sachin Yadav finishes fourth.<p>On a day when no thrower managed to cross the 90M, mark Neeraj was ousted after the fifth and penultimate round with a best effort of 84.03M that left him eighth overall.</p><p>The 27-year-old fouled the fifth attempt to exit the competition at the same venue where he won a history-making Olympic gold back in 2021.</p><p>Only the top six athletes compete in the sixth and final round and it was surprisingly Yadav who ended up being India's representative.</p><p>Sachin's best throw of 86.27M, which came in the very first attempt, was a personal best performance and he bested not just Neeraj, but also German star Julian Weber (86.11M), and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (82.75M) among others.</p><p>The gold went Keshorn Walcott (88.16M) of Trinidad and Tobago, with Grenada's Anderson Peters (87.38M) clinching silver and USA's Curtis Thompson (86.67M) annexing the bronze medal.</p><p>(with agency/World Athletics Media inputs)</p>