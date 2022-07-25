World Athletics C'ships: US win men's 4x400m relay gold

World Athletics Championships: USA win men's 4x400m relay gold

Jamaica took silver in 2:58.58, with Belgium claiming bronze (2:58.72)

AFP
AFP, Eugene,
  • Jul 25 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 12:15 ist
The US quartet of Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison, clocked 2min 56.17 for victory at Hayward Field. Credit: Reuters photo

The United States won the men's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday.

The US quartet of Elija Godwin, individual 400m gold medallist Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison, clocked 2min 56.17 for victory at Hayward Field.

Read | Neeraj Chopra wins Silver at World Athletics Championships

Jamaica took silver in 2:58.58, with Belgium claiming bronze (2:58.72).

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Sports News
Michael Norman
World Athletics Championships

What's Brewing

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

 