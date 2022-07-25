World Athletics Championships: USA win men's 4x400m relay gold

The United States won the men's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday.

The US quartet of Elija Godwin, individual 400m gold medallist Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison, clocked 2min 56.17 for victory at Hayward Field.

Jamaica took silver in 2:58.58, with Belgium claiming bronze (2:58.72).