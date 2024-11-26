World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe 'very pleased' with India's 2036 Games interest but warns of hurdles

"And be clear about what the legacy is. Don't let others define your legacy, define it yourself," he said during an interview in Mumbai, the country's financial capital.

"Whether it's on sports or social and urban planning, whether it's about health and related fitness, it may be all of those things, but be very clear what your legacy is, because if you're not, then others will define it for you, and that may not end well."

The world's most populous nation has an astonishingly poor return at the Olympics and the seven medals won in Tokyo 2020 was its biggest haul from a single Games. Eight of its 10 gold medals came from hockey between 1928-1980 while shooting and athletics yielded one each.

However, Coe lauded the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for its role in promoting 'kids' athletics' in India and said his visit was recognition for the AFI's efforts.

"... It is a way of encouraging obviously more young people into athletics, but also critically more young people into healthy lifestyles, both mental and physical. Athletics as we know, is the Queen, the mother, of all sports," he said.