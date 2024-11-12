World's first high-altitude para sports centre to come up in Leh; focus on 2028 Paralympics

<p>Leh (Ladakh): The world's first high-altitude para sports centre will be established in Leh, Ladakh, aiming to advance the skills and confidence of athletes ahead of the 2028 Paralympics.</p>.<p>A Memorandum and Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).</p>.<p>"It is a very proud feeling for us that Leh will be establishing the world’s first-ever high-altitude centre for para sports. Indian para-athletes have won 29 medals, including seven gold, in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and it is a testament of the talent we have in our country," said Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC.</p>.<p>Till the time the centre is getting completed, the AMF will identify 15 Children with Special Needs (CwSN) from the Leh-Ladakh UT region and they will undergo screening, counselling and training at their Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in Hyderabad.</p>.<p>"The opening of Leh Ladakh as a hub for para sports marks a new era not just for the region, but for India’s future in international competitions," said Aditya Mehta, Founder, AMF.</p>.<p>List of Sports to be included: Para Sports: Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Blind Football; Boccia; Canoeing; Cycling; Equestrian; Goalball; Judo; Powerlifting; Rowing; Shooting; Volleyball; Swimming; Table Tennis, Taekwondo; Triathlon; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Fencing; Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Tennis.</p>.<p><strong>Winter Games:</strong> Para Alpine Skiing; Para Biathlon; Para Cross-Country Skiing; Para Ice Hockey; Para Snowboard and Wheelchair Curling. </p>