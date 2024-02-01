Zero buzz in Islamabad for high-profile India-Pakistan Davis Cup contest

Islamabad: Never has the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) received requests for passes for a Davis Cup match from regions as far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, but the city of Islamabad is not giving the remotest of hints of hosting a high-profile India-Pakistan contest.

Nothing, not even a single poster, in this beautiful city suggests that an Indian team has crossed the border for a Davis Cup match after 60 long years.

The Islamabad Sports Complex, the venue for the World Group I match, is not giving any buzz either, and the sprawling complex is out of bounds even for local media.

The PTF has pinned hopes of revival of the sport in the country on this tie but the promotion of the match through branding, advertisement, marketing and interviews is woefully lacking.

In a nutshell, the excitement and atmosphere, which is usually attached with an India-Pakistan match, is missing.