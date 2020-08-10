13 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

The Kodagu district recorded 13 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday morning, thus taking the tally of total cases to 696.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the district has 276 active Covid-19 cases. Among the fresh cases, five had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) while one of the positive is a frontline worker from a private hospital.

Two of the infected had international travel history and one had inter-district travel history. The remaining were the primary contacts of the already infected persons.

Following the fresh cases, the district administration has notified eight new containment zones – near agriculture office in Madikeri; near Temple Ponnathmotte in Chettalli, near Bapuji convent in Gundurao layout, near Koodige bridge, behind Basaveshwara Temple, Gummanakolli; near Belurbane in Somwarpet, Kadanga Marooru in Madikeri and dairy farm near the fire station in Madikeri.

On the other hand, seven containment zones — Abburkatte in Somwarpet, near Masjid in Azad Nagar, Beetikatte Gowdalli, Byadagotta in Madlapura, health quarters in Gonikoppa, opposite Chamaraj Bungalow in Putaninagara, and near Kaveri School in Shanivarasanthe have been notified by the district administration.