13 reservoirs in Karnataka receive 42 TMC of water in a day

An unprecedented rainfall in coastal and Malnad areas of Karnataka has left several major and minor dams filled to the brim, forcing authorities to discharge excess water into rivers. Sources in the state government revealed to DH that this is the second time that almost all dams have been filled to the brim in the last five years. As per the data, 13 major reservoirs recorded a cumulative inflow of 42 TMC between July 22 and July 23.

The water inflow data provided by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) revealed that the River Krishna basin received an inflow of 22 TMC of water followed by Hydro-Electric Reservoirs with 15 TMC and the Cauvery basin reservoirs with 5 TMC of water as of Friday evening. Almost all the reservoirs have been filled up to 55 per cent of their total capacity of 328.18 TMC on Friday.

Similarly, the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin alone have been collectively filled up to 68 per cent of the total capacity of 114.57 TMC and the reservoirs in the Krishna basin have been filled up to 72 per cent of the total capacity of 417.52 TMC. This apart, several small reservoirs such as Kabini, Vatehole near Belur in Hassan have been filled up to 91 per cent of their total capacity of 19.52 TMC. The water level in the Narayanapura reservoir in the Krishna Basin has also been filled up to 83 per cent of its total capacity of 33.31 TMC, according to hydrology scientists at KSNDMC.