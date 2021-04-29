15K civil defence volunteers for Covid work: Bommai

Home Department will rope in 15,000 civil defence volunteers in Bengaluru for tracking and tracing Covid-19 patients. According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the volunteers will also be deputed to ensure home isolation of patients who do not require hospitalisation.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Home Department was ready to depute an additional 8,500 home guards for effective implementation of 'close down' regulations across the state. The government has also deputed five ADGPs to ensure that guidelines are strictly followed till May 12.

The state government was also sanitising all jails in the state. "We have isolated 300 inmates who tested positive for Covid. The situation is under control," he said.

On complaints that vehicular movement remained uninterrupted, Bommai said some services remained open, along with those travelling for work in factories and for medical reasons. "We will conduct strict inspections henceforth," he assured.

Crematoria

Speaking to mediapersons, Revenue Minister R Ashok said people faced problems in the city on Wednesday as three crematoria had broken down. The government has now opened two open crematoria at Tavarakere and Giddenhalli - in the outskirts of Bengaluru - where around 100 bodies can be cremated per day, he said.

All issues causing long queues at crematoria will be addressed in a few days, he said.