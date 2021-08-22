5 from Karnataka stranded in Afghanistan reach India

5 from Dakshina Kannada stranded in Afghanistan reach India

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 22 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 13:01 ist
Members of the Taliban. Credit: AP Photo

With the government evacuating Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan, five persons from Dakshina Kannada have returned to India and are likely to reach Mangaluru on Monday.

The returnees are Dinesh Rai from Bajpe, Jagadish Poojary from Moodbidri, Desmond Davis D’Souza from Kinnigoli, Prasad Anand from Ullal and Shravan Anchan from Bejai.

Also Read — Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban near Panjshir

Three Indians who are at Kabul airport are Fr Robert Clive from NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru, Fr Jerona Sequeira from Mangaluru and Sr Theresa Crasta from Mangaluru. However, Sr Theresa has expressed her desire to travel to Italy by informing Ministry of External Affairs office in New Delhi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Afghanistan
India News
Taliban

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Welcome priority for sports

Welcome priority for sports

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 