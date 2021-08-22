5 from Dakshina Kannada stranded in Afghanistan reach India

With the government evacuating Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan, five persons from Dakshina Kannada have returned to India and are likely to reach Mangaluru on Monday.

The returnees are Dinesh Rai from Bajpe, Jagadish Poojary from Moodbidri, Desmond Davis D’Souza from Kinnigoli, Prasad Anand from Ullal and Shravan Anchan from Bejai.

Also Read — Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban near Panjshir

Three Indians who are at Kabul airport are Fr Robert Clive from NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru, Fr Jerona Sequeira from Mangaluru and Sr Theresa Crasta from Mangaluru. However, Sr Theresa has expressed her desire to travel to Italy by informing Ministry of External Affairs office in New Delhi.