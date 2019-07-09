8 rebels likely to submit resignations again today

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, party leaders H K Patil, Siddaramaiah and others leaders meet Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar at the latter's chamber at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Eight rebel MLAs whose resignation letters were rejected on Tuesday are likely to return to Bengaluru from Mumbai on Wednesday to once again submit their letters to Assembly K R Ramesh Kumar.

The Speaker rejected their resignations saying that they were not as per procedure. The Speaker’s office has informed these MLAs - ST Somashekhar, H Vishwanath, Muniratna, B A Basavaraj, B C Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli - about Kumar’s decision in this regard.

As many as 13 legislators – 10 of the Congress and three of the JD(S) – had resigned on last Saturday. As the Speaker was in his office, they submitted the letters to his office staff and obtained acknowledgement. They also later submitted the resignation letters to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The resignation of five other rebels are in order and the Speaker is examining them.

