91 foreigners leave for home countries from Gokarna

The police, district administration and the Tourism Department officials have lent a helping hand to several foreign tourists, stranded here following the lockdown clamped to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, to return to their respective countries.

A total of 91 foreign tourists of 12 different nations, including France, Germany, Israel, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Netherlands, have left for their countries thanks to the local officials who contacted their embassies and made arrangements for their safe return.

The local officials provided the details of the foreign tourists to the Goa officials. Later, they were allowed to return to their countries through Goa airport.

Flight cancelled

However, a flight, scheduled to fly to Russia from Goa on Thursday night, was cancelled suddenly. About 100 Russians were ready to fly to their country back. A police source said Russia has completely banned the entry of flights from other countries. Hence, the air service to Russia has been put off, the source added.

A total of 180 Russians are staying in Gokarna. Among them, only 100 are ready to go back to their country, the source said.