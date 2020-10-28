After Dasara, elephant Abhimanyu heads to forest camp

After Dasara, elephant Abhimanyu and pack head to forest camps

This year the Jamboo Savari was restricted only to the premises of the Mysuru Palace

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 14:33 ist
Abhimanyu, a 54-year-old veteran of 21 Dasara processions, carried the howdah for the first time this year. Credit: DH Photo

After successful completion of Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari, Howdah carrier Abhimanyu and his team, left for their respective camps in the forest on Thursday.

The elephants, Vikrama, Gopi, Vijaya and Kaveri, their mahouts and kavaadis left for the camps from Mysuru Palace premises on Wednesday.

The Forest department, district administration and Mysuru Palace Board gave the elephants a grand farewell. This time, the mahouts and kavaaids were given an amount of Rs 10,000 as honorarium. The elephant caretakers were given Rs 3,000 last year.

The elephants and their caretakers would reach their respective camps and hamlets by evening.

Abhimanyu, a 54-year-old veteran of 21 Dasara processions, carried the howdah for the first time this year.

Karnataka
Mysuru
Dasara

